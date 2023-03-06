NCAA announces tournament 1st and 2nd round booklets available

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Booklets with tickets for the NCAA women’s Basketball Tournament first and second-round games are now available.

A Gamecocks spokesperson said South Carolina Athletics has finalized ticket information for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament first- and second-round games expected to be at Colonial Life Arena next weekend (March 17-20).

South Carolina will likely host first- and second-round games with the dates and opponents announced during the NCAA Tournament Selection Show on Sunday, March 12, at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

Three levels of ticket booklets are available.

Lower Level Reserved $55

Upper Level Reserved $45

General Admission $35

Booklets can be purchased online at bit.ly/3IVVgqM or by calling the Gamecock Ticket Office at 800-472-3267.

Tickets for the NCAA Tournament will be digital and available to manage in the S.C. Gamecocks app on Monday, March 13.

The Gamecocks earned an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA Tournament as the winner of the SEC Tournament last weekend in Greenville.

