CPD mourns loss of long-serving officer

Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, police say.
Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart passed away unexpectedly of natural causes, police say.(Columbia Police Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 11:26 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia police officer, who briefly retired from the force, unexpectedly died of natural causes last week.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook announced on Monday the passing of Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart, who died while off-duty on Tuesday, March 2.

Holbrook described Rhinehart as a dedicated police officer who initially served in 1995.

Rhinehart briefly retired in 2012 but returned to the department, most recently assigned to the CPD Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) under the Special Operations Bureau.

Funeral arrangements remain in process, said the Columbia Police Department.

