CPD mourns loss of long-serving officer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia police officer, who briefly retired from the force, unexpectedly died of natural causes last week.

Columbia Police Chief W.H. “Skip” Holbrook announced on Monday the passing of Master Police Officer Tony Rhinehart, who died while off-duty on Tuesday, March 2.

Holbrook described Rhinehart as a dedicated police officer who initially served in 1995.

Our department is mourning the loss of a dedicated #ColumbiaPDSC officer. Master Police Officer (MPO) Tony Rhinehart passed away last week. Here's the news release with more information. pic.twitter.com/RpgMonysfe — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) March 6, 2023

Rhinehart briefly retired in 2012 but returned to the department, most recently assigned to the CPD Traffic Safety Unit (TSU) under the Special Operations Bureau.

Funeral arrangements remain in process, said the Columbia Police Department.

