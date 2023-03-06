SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Lexington County hires 19-year-old as a detention deputy

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department hired 19-year-old Landon Brown as a detention deputy.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department hired 19-year-old Landon Brown as a detention deputy.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has added a new detention deputy.

According to a press release, the new addition is 19-year-old Landon Brown, the first teenager to be hired as a detention deputy at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Brown’s hiring was made possible thanks to a new bill passed in 2022 by South Carolina lawmakers that lowers the minimum age for detention deputies from 21 to 18.

Brown knew he was perfect for the position when a friend told him about the change in the legislation, said a press release.

Officials said Brown was told LCSD was a good environment to learn and build his skill set in before potentially moving to a patrol deputy position.

“When I went to the interview with LCSD, they just kind of asked me who I was and what I like to do in life and how I thought I’d be a good correction officer regardless of my age and if I’d done before. They just talked to me like they were talking to good friends and that was the first family moment I had,” Brown said.

Brown is set to soon enroll in the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy for its three-week Basic Detention course.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drevonte J. Nelson
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Danny Murdaugh talks about life, outside the Colleton County Courthouse during Alex Murdaugh's...
After Murdaugh trial ‘circus,’ Walterboro welcomes normality
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

Latest News

Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook...
Fairfield Co. Coroner IDs victim of fatal early morning Jenkinsville collision
During the pandemic, many American discovered the ease of getting groceries delivered straight...
Bills would expand S.C. alcohol sales while putting more restrictions on those who serve it
Tyrell Rakeem Sanders
Statewide search for Newberry County shooting suspect ends after high speed pursuit
Part 2: Three Jurors from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial speak on the Today Show
Part 2: Three Jurors from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial speak on the Today Show