Lexington County hires 19-year-old as a detention deputy

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has added a new detention deputy.

According to a press release, the new addition is 19-year-old Landon Brown, the first teenager to be hired as a detention deputy at the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department.

Brown’s hiring was made possible thanks to a new bill passed in 2022 by South Carolina lawmakers that lowers the minimum age for detention deputies from 21 to 18.

Brown knew he was perfect for the position when a friend told him about the change in the legislation, said a press release.

Officials said Brown was told LCSD was a good environment to learn and build his skill set in before potentially moving to a patrol deputy position.

“When I went to the interview with LCSD, they just kind of asked me who I was and what I like to do in life and how I thought I’d be a good correction officer regardless of my age and if I’d done before. They just talked to me like they were talking to good friends and that was the first family moment I had,” Brown said.

Brown is set to soon enroll in the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy for its three-week Basic Detention course.

