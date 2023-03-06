Irmo police investigate fake social media post on Kroger parking lot shooting

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - The Irmo Police Department is investigating a fake social media post regarding a homicide that happened at a Kroger parking lot during Valentine’s Day.

The false post is allegedly from Chief Bobby Dale’s personal account.

In a statement released by the Irmo Police Department, officials said Chief Dale would never issue an official statement from his personal account.

Police said any statement made by Chief Dale on behalf of the agency would be issued through a press release or a reputable news source.

“As a public figure, understandably, you are subject to this type of attention,” said Chief Dale, “What isn’t understandable is that someone would use the unimaginable tragedy of a family to get shares and social media clout.”

The Irmo Police Department said they will be working with Facebook to have the fake account identified and the post removed.

