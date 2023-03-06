‘I don’t see him anymore’: 911 calls released in Tyler Doyle’s disappearance

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – Several 911 calls were made in the moments after a missing boater disappeared into the Atlantic Ocean.

WMBF News obtained the 911 calls that were made on Jan. 26 by 22-year-old Tyler Doyle’s friend who was on the north jetty in the Little River area.

During the 911 calls, Doyle’s friend said Doyle had called him freaking out because the boat was having problems.

“I’m standing on the jetty rocks. He dropped me off. We were hunting, and he dropped me off on the jetty rocks to stand here while he took the boat out and tried to jump up some ducks and the motor cut off on the boat,” Doyle’s friend told the 911 operator.

He said he saw the boat drifting out to the ocean.

“I don’t see him anymore. He’s drifted out past the jetties in the ocean,” Doyle’s friend said.

During the 911 calls, Doyle’s friend said that there was a life jacket on board and that Doyle did put it on.

He added that when Doyle’s boat was drifting out past the jetties, it went left.

Doyle’s friend said that he was trying to call his cellphone but he wasn’t picking up.

Two other 911 calls were released, one was made by another friend calling 911. He told the operator that he was at work when he received a call from Doyle saying the boat was sinking. His friend said he was no longer able to get ahold of Doyle on his cellphone.

The other 911 call was made by Doyle’s aunt while her and several people were at the Windjammer boat ramp. WMBF News will not post it due to the high emotions heard on the call.

During the 911 call, Doyle’s aunt believes that her nephew has been found but when she learns he is still missing she gets emotional and begins to pray with the people around her.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources continues to search for Doyle. The agency said its officers searched throughout the weekend, along with officers in North Carolina walking along the beaches.

SCDNR said it started its morning patrol for Doyle early on Monday and if the seas are cooperative, it will extend the search further offshore. The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office will also help by boat.

The agency said Doyle’s disappearance is being investigated as a hunting/boating accident.

The search for him has headed up north, along the North Carolina coastline because of the currents and ocean conditions.

Some of Doyle’s belongings, including his waders and wallet, were found off the North Carolina coast.

