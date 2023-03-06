FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine and warmth hold on early this week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

We’ve got a cool and clear morning in the 40s.

Mostly sunny skies continue to start the work week with highs warming into the upper 70s today and lower 80s on Tuesday.

A cool down for the second half of the week is on the way, with highs dropping into the 60s at least through the end of the week.

Our next chance at rain is setting up into Friday, but we’re mainly dry up to that point

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Good morning my friends! After a cool morning in the 40s, sunshine will rapidly get us to highs this afternoon in the upper 70s.

Sunny skies continues tomorrow, with temperatures even warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Unfortunately, this nice weather means pollen levels will remain very high this week, so prepare as you need to!

On Tuesday afternoon a weak cool front will sweep through the area, but the cooler air behind the front doesn’t arrive until Wednesday. This front will not come along with showers, but it will come along with the next several days with highs on the in the 60s.

Clouds will build into the region on Thursday but we should stay dry.

A low pressure and frontal system will swing across the region on Friday, likely bringing us rain showers, so check back for updates on that.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs climbing back to the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine with highs even warmer in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs falling back to the upper-mid 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cooler with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with times of scattered showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Saturday: Clouds decrease with highs back to the mid-60s.

