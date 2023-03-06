SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunshine and warmth hold on early this week

By Tony Chiavaroli
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • We’ve got a cool and clear morning in the 40s.
  • Mostly sunny skies continue to start the work week with highs warming into the upper 70s today and lower 80s on Tuesday.
  • A cool down for the second half of the week is on the way, with highs dropping into the 60s at least through the end of the week.
  • Our next chance at rain is setting up into Friday, but we’re mainly dry up to that point

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Good morning my friends! After a cool morning in the 40s, sunshine will rapidly get us to highs this afternoon in the upper 70s.

Sunny skies continues tomorrow, with temperatures even warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Unfortunately, this nice weather means pollen levels will remain very high this week, so prepare as you need to!

WIS
WIS(WIS)

On Tuesday afternoon a weak cool front will sweep through the area, but the cooler air behind the front doesn’t arrive until Wednesday. This front will not come along with showers, but it will come along with the next several days with highs on the in the 60s.

Clouds will build into the region on Thursday but we should stay dry.

A low pressure and frontal system will swing across the region on Friday, likely bringing us rain showers, so check back for updates on that.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs climbing back to the upper 70s.

Tuesday: Abundant sunshine with highs even warmer in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with highs falling back to the upper-mid 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cooler with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with times of scattered showers. Highs around 60 degrees.

Saturday: Clouds decrease with highs back to the mid-60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
A pedestrian is dead after a collision a few miles east of Columbia.
Pedestrian killed after fatal I-77 early morning collision
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game
Danny Murdaugh talks about life, outside the Colleton County Courthouse during Alex Murdaugh's...
After Murdaugh trial ‘circus,’ Walterboro welcomes normality

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WIS First Alert Weather, Morning, 3/5/23
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather