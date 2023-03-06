SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Fairfield Co. Coroner IDs victim of fatal early morning Jenkinsville collision

Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook...
Although data shows a decrease, members of the ‘West Ashley Neighborhood Crime Watch’ Facebook page often share concerns about safety and problems within the community.(Live 5)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 3:49 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified the victim of a fatal early morning collision on State Hwy 213 near Alston Road in Jenkinsville, SC.

According to Coroner Chris Hill, Brian Deshawn Willingham, age 19, of Jenkinsville, SC, was heading east on State Hwy 213 in a Chevrolet Avalanche when he crossed the center line striking a 2014 Peterbilt semi head-on.

Willingham was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

The driver of the semi was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled with Newberry Pathology to determine the exact cause of death.

The collision is still under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drevonte J. Nelson
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Danny Murdaugh talks about life, outside the Colleton County Courthouse during Alex Murdaugh's...
After Murdaugh trial ‘circus,’ Walterboro welcomes normality
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

Latest News

The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department hired 19-year-old Landon Brown as a detention deputy.
Lexington County hires 19-year-old as a detention deputy
During the pandemic, many American discovered the ease of getting groceries delivered straight...
Bills would expand S.C. alcohol sales while putting more restrictions on those who serve it
Tyrell Rakeem Sanders
Statewide search for Newberry County shooting suspect ends after high speed pursuit
Part 2: Three Jurors from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial speak on the Today Show
Part 2: Three Jurors from the Alex Murdaugh murder trial speak on the Today Show