Fairfield Co. Coroner IDs victim of fatal early morning Jenkinsville collision

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill has identified the victim of a fatal early morning collision on State Hwy 213 near Alston Road in Jenkinsville, SC.

According to Coroner Chris Hill, Brian Deshawn Willingham, age 19, of Jenkinsville, SC, was heading east on State Hwy 213 in a Chevrolet Avalanche when he crossed the center line striking a 2014 Peterbilt semi head-on.

Willingham was pronounced deceased at the scene of the collision.

The driver of the semi was taken to a nearby hospital for injuries.

An autopsy is scheduled with Newberry Pathology to determine the exact cause of death.

The collision is still under investigation by the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office and the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

