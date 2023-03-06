SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Due diligence a must when considering purchasing a timeshare

The FTC has a guide for researching timeshares and avoiding scams
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

InvestigateTV - Timeshares are billed as vacation homes that can double as a source of passive income. But officials advise you make sure you know exactly what you’re getting into so you aren’t surprised later by unexpected charges or challenges.

Here’s how it works: you share the cost of the property with other buyers, giving you a guaranteed amount of time at the property each year. You also receive payments as an investor when the property is rented out.

Danetha Doe with the website Money & Mimosas said timeshares can be a great option if you want to own property by the beach or lake, but don’t have the money to purchase it outright.

Doe said, as with any investment, you must do your due diligence. Here is what she recommends if you are considering purchasing a timeshare:

  • Make sure you’ve visited the property personally
  • Talk to the other owners of the property and ask about realistic returns
  • Review the legal paperwork before you sign a deal and send over any money for closing costs
  • Avoid wiring funds

Lastly, be wary because some companies inflate the potential returns on these timeshares.

The Federal Trade Commission has a guide for researching timeshares and advice to avoid scams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Drevonte J. Nelson
Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested
Shamacus Adams
Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody
Danny Murdaugh talks about life, outside the Colleton County Courthouse during Alex Murdaugh's...
After Murdaugh trial ‘circus,’ Walterboro welcomes normality
Texas Parks and Wildlife discovered the reptile while investigating another case in Buda,...
Game wardens discover 7-foot ‘pet’ alligator living in woman’s backyard
South Carolina faced Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
South Carolina dominates Tennessee winning SEC Tournament championship game

Latest News

South Carolina is pulling out the checkbook to help bring 4,000 jobs and a $2 billion private...
S.C. used $1.2B incentives package to bring Scout Motors to Blythewood
Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a home in Bolingbrook, Illinois. The shooting...
Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 3 at Chicago-area home
The woman was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Hartford, where she was pronounced dead.
Jet in deadly flight may have had ‘trim issues’: NTSB
Debris is seen in the main entrance of Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in...
1 dead, 9 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
Soda City Live: Jurisdictional Showdown Hockey Event
Soda City Live: Jurisdictional Showdown Hockey Event