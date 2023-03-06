Custody exchange near Columbia Walmart turns violent, shooting suspect arrested

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A custody exchange turned violent outside Columbia Walmart Sunday evening.

The Columbia Police Department said it arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting that happened at 7520 Garners Ferry Rd. Investigators said the incident happened just before 6 p.m.

The victim was shot in the lower body during the custody exchange, his injuries are not life-threatening. Drevonte Javis Nelson turned himself in to CPD overnight. He is charged with Attempted Murder and Possession of a Weapon during a Violent Crime.

Nelson is currently being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. Investigators said the child was not hurt during the shooting.

