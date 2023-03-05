Therapy dogs return to Columbia Airport

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Metropolitan Airport is relaunching its in-terminal therapy program.

The “Paws to Pet CAEnines” program begins this Sunday, March 5.

“We are thrilled to be able to restart this program and welcome these cuddly canines back into the airport,” said Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, Kim J. Crafton.

Schnoodles, Labradoodles and Goldendoodles -- oh my! We are so excited to announce the relaunch of our in-terminal pet therapy program, Paws to Pet CAEnines. 🐕‍🦺



The program was stopped due to COVID-19 restrictions and safety precautions to help reduce contact points.

But now on a rotating basis, CAE will host around 12 trained therapy dogs in the airport to interact with traveling passengers at varying times.

All of the therapy dogs are currently certified by the Alliance of Therapy Dogs and have all the required vaccines.

The program is run by the Director of Business Diversity and Tenant Relations, Tamie Head, and will have volunteer dog handlers there on site.

“Traveling can be stressful, and while we’ve made concerted efforts to ensure the overall experience at CAE is an easy one, this is a fun way we can carry those efforts across every touchpoint of the airport,” said Crafton.

