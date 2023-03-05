South Carolina faces Tennessee in SEC Tournament Championship game

SkyView
South Carolina faces Tennessee in the SEC Tournament Championship game.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 11:12 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - No. 1 ranked South Carolina faces No. 3 ranked University of Tennessee in the SEC Championship game. The Gamecocks are attempting to win their seventh SEC Tournament Championship title.

Game information

Who: No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (31-0) vs. Tennessee Lady Volunteers (23-10)

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (15,951) in Greenville, S.C.

When: 3 p.m. Sunday

TV: ESPN

Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com

South Carolina has won six titles since 2015 and has appeared in eight of the last nine SEC Tournament Championships.

South Carolina defeated Ole Miss for their chance at the championship while Tennessee beat LSU to earn their spot in the game.

The Lady Volunteers lead the overall series against South Carolina, however, the Volunteers hold a 12-10 lead since the start of the Dawn Staley era. The Gamecocks have won six of the last seven matchups and nine of the last 13.

The two teams are tied 3-3 all-time in SEC Tournament meetings with the Gamecocks winning the last three.

In the contest the Gamecocks and Lady Volunteers played 10 days ago, South Carolina defeated Tennessee 73-60 and captured their seventh SEC Regular-Season Championship.

