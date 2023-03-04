SkyView
WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to Columbia

Friday Night Smackdown is coming to the Midlands.
Friday Night Smackdown is coming to the Midlands.
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - WWE Friday Night Smackdown is coming to Columbia on May.19, 2023.

In a press release, the WWE announced the company added Columbia, S.C. to its 2023 touring schedule.

Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10, 2023.

The first day of sales will be online only.

Any remaining tickets will be available for in-person purchase at the PrismaHealth Box Office at Colonial Life Arena on Tuesday, March 7.

The show is scheduled to start at 6:45 p.m.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

