Water boil advisory for Richland County

residents living on Linden Street, Irby Street, Dale Circle from Knoll Road to Columbia College...
residents living on Linden Street, Irby Street, Dale Circle from Knoll Road to Columbia College and Carola Avenue from Main Street to Dale Circle should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.(Columbia Water)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Columbia Water advised residents living in certain areas of Richland County on Friday to boil their water due to a six-inch water main break.

According to a press release, residents living on Linden Street, Irby Street, Dale Circle from Knoll Road to Columbia College and Carola Avenue from Main Street to Dale Circle, should boil their water for at least a minute prior to using it.

Laboratory staff from Columbia water say the water main break could result in bacterial contamination.

Residents living near the affected areas who have lost their water and/or water pressure are also advised to boil their water.

Columbia Water says they are presently working to correct the problem.

Residents with questions on the advisory are asked to contact the City of Columbia Customer Care Center at 545-3300.

