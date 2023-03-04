Two men arrested and charged connected with sexual exploitation of minors

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announced on Friday the arrest of two men connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Wilson said a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) led them to both men.

On Tuesday, Feb. 28 police arrested and charged 24-year-old Joshua Daniel Callahan and 68-year-old Christopher P. Veltmann with one count of sexual exploitation of a minor in the second degree.

Investigators said Callahan distributed child sexual abuse material and Veltmann distributed and possessed files of child sexual abuse material.

The arrests made in these unrelated cases were made by Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, with the assistance of investigators with the Attorney General’s Office.

Both of these cases will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

