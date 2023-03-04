SkyView
South Carolina punches ticket to SEC Championship game with win over Ole Miss

South Carolina defeated Ole Miss in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
South Carolina defeated Ole Miss in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Women’s basketball team earned their spot in the 2023 SEC Tournament Championship game after defeating Ole Miss 80-51.

Three Gamecock seniors, Zia Cooke, Brea Beal, and SEC Player of the Year, Aliyah Boston immediately contributed to the contest. South Carolina built a 24-15 lead by the end of the first quarter.

Cooke impressed with her 7 points in the quarter, a relief the Gamecock needed after she went 1-10 from the floor in the last game against Arkansas.

The second quarter was a lot like the first with the Gamecocks using their defensive intensity, holding Ole Miss scoreless for more than 2 minutes during the period. SEC 6th Player of the Year, Kamilla Cardo really bothered the Rebels due to their height.

South Carolina had 8 blocks in the first half, helping them extend the to 40-25 at the end of the half.

In the third quarter, Boston became the all-time leading rebounder in University of South Carolina history. Beal also started to heat up as well, she hit two back-to-back shots, helping the Gamecocks maintain their lead.

South Carolina closed out the Rebels in the four quarter by continuing to disrupt Ole Miss on the defensive end of the floor.

South Carolina will face the winner of the LSU/Tennessee game in the SEC Tournament Championship game.

