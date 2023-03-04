South Carolina faces Ole Miss in semifinals of SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The undefeated University of South Carolina Gamecocks continue their SEC Championship aspirations against the Ole Miss Rebels in the semifinals of the SEC Tournament.

Game information

Who : Ole Miss (23-7, 11-5 SEC) vs No. 1 South Carolina (29-0, 16-0 SEC)

Where : Bon Secours Wellness Arena (15,951) in Greenville, S.C.

When : 4:30 p.m. Saturday, March 4

TV : SEC Network Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com

In their last matchup, Ole Miss took South Carolina to the limit in a game that went down to the wire. The contest between the Rebels and Gamecocks was tied at 55 points a piece at the end of regulation. The Gamecocks secured a 64-57 victory in overtime, for the win.

During their last game, South Carolina struggled to score, making only 23 of 61 shots (37.1%) but what helped the Gamecocks win was their number 1 ranked defense smothering the Rebels, Ole Miss only had two points in the overtime period.

Let’s do it again today!! We will see you at 2:15 pm!



📍: 45 W Orchard Park Dr.

Greenville, SC 29615 https://t.co/BDGgRMJZAT — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 4, 2023

Zia Cooke was the veteran who led South Carolina in the game with 24 points, she also scored five points in overtime. While SEC Player of the Year, Aliyah Boston, had a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

The SEC Tournament semifinal game has a lot at stake. Ole Miss currently is a No. 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament according to ESPN’s bracketology projection, a win against the No.1 Gamecocks would move the Rebels up one or two lines.

Ole Miss has not made an SEC Tournament final since 1983 when the Rebels lost to the Georgia Bulldogs.

South Carolina defeated Arkansas for their spot in the semifinals while Ole Miss beat Texas A&M to secure their spot in the game.

