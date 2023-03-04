Pedestrian killed after fatal I-77 early morning collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -One person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound in Richland County.

The collision occurred around 5:30 a.m. near the eleventh-mile marker, a few miles east of Columbia.

According to SCHP, a pedestrian was walking on the interstate when they were hit by a 2015 Nissan Murano.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver was the only occupant inside the car at the time of the incident.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.