Pedestrian killed after fatal I-77 early morning collision

A pedestrian is dead after a collision a few miles east of Columbia.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -One person is dead after a fatal collision on I-77 northbound in Richland County.

The collision occurred around 5:30 a.m. near the eleventh-mile marker, a few miles east of Columbia.

According to SCHP, a pedestrian was walking on the interstate when they were hit by a 2015 Nissan Murano.

The pedestrian was pronounced deceased and the driver of the vehicle was taken to Baptist Hospital to be treated for injuries.

The driver was the only occupant inside the car at the time of the incident.

