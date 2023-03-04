Gamecocks play Georgia in final game of the season

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Today the Gamecocks return home to finish out the regular season. The Gamecocks are taking on the Georgia Bulldogs at Colonial Life Arena.

Tipoff begins at 1 p.m. on the SEC Network.

It is also Senior Day, where player Hayden Brown will be honored on the court before the match.

Brown was the first signee under the leadership of first-year head coach Lamont Paris.

South Carolina’s 12-game win streak against Georgia was recently snapped at Stegeman Coliseum on Jan. 28, 2023.

The Gamecocks are 10-20 overall and 3-14 in the SEC.

