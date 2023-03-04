SkyView
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and warm conditions to start the work week

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
By Eric Zernich
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nice weather will continue for the start of the work week but cooler temperatures return for the second half of the week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

  • Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s.
  • Sunny skies continue to start the work week with highs warming into the mid 70s Monday and lower 80s on Tuesday.
  • Then a cool down for the second half of the week with highs dropping into the 60s Wednesday through Friday.
  • Best chance for rain returns Friday.
WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Just like yesterday temperatures will cool off quickly tonight dropping into the middle 40s by Monday morning under clear skies.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Monday afternoon high pressure slides out into the Atlantic flipping our winds back out of the Southwest warming temperatures into the middle 70s with a few passing clouds.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Sunny skies continues Tuesday with temperatures even warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Unfortunately this nice weather means pollen levels will remain very high the next several days so keep the tissues nearby.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Tuesday afternoon a weak cool front will sweep through the area but the cooler air behind the front doesn’t arrive until Wednesday but once it does the cooler temperatures will continue for the rest of the week.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Highs Wednesday through Friday will be near or below normal in the 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Clouds will build over the region on Thursday but we stay dry.

A low pressure and frontal system will swing across the region on Friday giving us our best chance for rain to return to the Midlands.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cool with lows in the middle 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs climb back into the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Bright sunny skies with highs even warmer in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with lows in the mid 40s and highs only in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with times of scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

WIS
WIS(WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

