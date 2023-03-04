FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Sunny and warm conditions to start the work week

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The nice weather will continue for the start of the work week but cooler temperatures return for the second half of the week.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Clear and cool tonight with lows in the 40s.

Sunny skies continue to start the work week with highs warming into the mid 70s Monday and lower 80s on Tuesday.

Then a cool down for the second half of the week with highs dropping into the 60s Wednesday through Friday.

Best chance for rain returns Friday.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Just like yesterday temperatures will cool off quickly tonight dropping into the middle 40s by Monday morning under clear skies.

Monday afternoon high pressure slides out into the Atlantic flipping our winds back out of the Southwest warming temperatures into the middle 70s with a few passing clouds.

Sunny skies continues Tuesday with temperatures even warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

Unfortunately this nice weather means pollen levels will remain very high the next several days so keep the tissues nearby.

Tuesday afternoon a weak cool front will sweep through the area but the cooler air behind the front doesn’t arrive until Wednesday but once it does the cooler temperatures will continue for the rest of the week.

Highs Wednesday through Friday will be near or below normal in the 60s.

Clouds will build over the region on Thursday but we stay dry.

A low pressure and frontal system will swing across the region on Friday giving us our best chance for rain to return to the Midlands.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Tonight: Clear and cool with lows in the middle 40s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with afternoon highs climb back into the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Bright sunny skies with highs even warmer in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Mainly sunny with lows in the mid 40s and highs only in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cooler with highs in the low to mid 60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with times of scattered showers. Highs in the lower 60s.

