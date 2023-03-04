FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Finally a nice and sunny weekend for the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Beautiful weather is expected this weekend as high pressure builds over the eastern half of the country.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Sunny skies for Saturday with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Temperatures cool off tonight under clear skies with lows in the middle 40s.

More sunshine Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunny skies continue to start next week with highs warming into the mid 70s Monday and near 80 Tuesday.

Then a cool down for the second half of the week with highs dropping into the 60s Wednesday through Friday.

Best chance for rain is not until next weekend.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Finally we will have some nice weather for the weekend as sunny skies are expected today with comfortable temperatures in the low to middle 70s.

Now it will turn a little cool tonight as lows dip down into the middle 40s under clear skies.

High pressure then slides right over top the Carolinas on Sunday creating another bright sunny day with pleasant temperatures in the lower 70s.

Monday starts off chilly with lows down in the lower 40s but temperatures will warm back into the middle 70s during the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Sunny skies continues Tuesday with temperatures even a touch warmer with highs near 80.

This stretch of nice weather will be a great opportunity to run the car through the wash to clean off all the pollen.

A weak cool front will move through the area Tuesday afternoon ushering in some cooler air behind it for the second half of the work week.

Highs Wednesday through Friday will be near or below normal in the 60s.

Clouds will also be on the increase towards the end of next week but we stay dry.

Rain chances don’t return until next Saturday with our next low pressure system sweeping towards the region.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Saturday: Lots of sun warming highs into the low to mid 70s.

Sunday: A great deal of sunshine as highs will top out in the lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny with highs even warmer near 80.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s and highs only in the middle 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cool with highs in the middle 60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with a few stray showers possible. Highs in the lower 60s.

