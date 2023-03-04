FIRST ALERT WEATHER: More sunshine and comfortable temperatures to finish up the weekend

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Another beautiful day in the Midlands with wall to wall sunshine and temperatures warming into the lower 70s.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

More sunshine Sunday with highs in the lower 70s.

Sunny skies continue to start the work week with highs warming into the mid 70s Monday and lower 80s on Tuesday.

Then a cool down for the second half of the week with highs dropping into the 60s Wednesday through Friday.

Best chance for rain is not until Friday into Saturday.

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

High pressure is moving right over top the Carolinas today creating another bright sunny day with pleasant temperatures in the lower 70s.

WIS (WIS)

Monday starts off chilly with lows down in the lower 40s but temperatures will warm back into the middle 70s during the afternoon as high pressure slides out into the Atlantic flipping our winds back out of the Southwest.

WIS (WIS)

Sunny skies continues Tuesday with temperatures even warmer with highs in the lower 80s.

This stretch of nice weather will be a great opportunity to cut the grass but keep the tissues nearby as pollen levels remain very high.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

Tuesday afternoon a weak cool front will sweep through the area but the cooler air behind the front doesn’t arrive until Wednesday but once it does the cooler temperatures will continue for the rest of the week. Highs Wednesday through Friday will be near or below normal in the 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Clouds will also be on the increase towards the end of the week for Thursday and Friday.

Our next low pressure and frontal system doesn’t arrive until Friday into Saturday giving us our best chance for rain to return to the Midlands.

WIS (WIS)

WIS (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Sunday: Lots of sunshine with highs topping out in the lower 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with morning lows in the lower 40s but afternoon highs climb back into the middle 70s.

Tuesday: Mainly sunny with highs even warmer in the lower 80s.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s and highs only in the mid to upper 60s.

Thursday: Increasing clouds and cooler with highs in the lower 60s.

Friday: Rather cloudy with scattered showers returning during the afternoon/evening. Highs in the lower 60s.

WIS (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.