FIRST ALERT: Gusty winds and a few showers possible tonight; Pollen remains high

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winds could gust up to 40mph this evening as a strong cold front moves in bringing drier air.

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

A Wind Advisory is in effect until 1am. This means gusts could be up to 40mph.

Pollen count will remain high throughout the weekend.

Sunny skies for Saturday with highs near the mid 70s.

Temps drop to the mid 40s by Sunday morning, with highs reach the upper 70s.

We have a few showers Tuesday with low 80s.

Temps cool off significantly by Thursday of next week, we also see a good chance of showers.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for gusty winds up to 40mph tonight. We also have a chance of strong storms. Right now the worst weather will be in the Upstate with a Tornado Watch in effect there. For us we have a Wind Advisory until 1am for the entire Midlands.

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

wis (WIS)

Chance of rain is around 80% tonight, but not much accumulation is expected. So don’t expect much relief from the pollen. Low temperatures are in the mid 50s.

wis (WIS)

High pressure builds for Saturday and Sunday which clears us up. Highs reach the mid 70s Saturday. Sunday we are down to the mid 40s, kinda chilly for this time of year. But highs Sunday rebound to the upper 70s.

Monday starts off chilly with lows down to the low 40s. Highs reach the upper 70s with mostly sunny skies.

wis (WIS)

We see a surge of warm air come in Tuesday morning getting our low temps in the upper 50s and by the afternoon we see low 80s. There’s a 20% chance of showers as we see the transition from warm air in the morning to cooler air by the afternoon as cooler air comes in from the northwest.

wis (WIS)

Temps are cooler for Wednesday with lows in the mid 40s and highs in the upper 60s. Skies are partly cloudy.

wis (WIS)

MUCH cooler air comes in Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 50s. There’s also a better chance of rain, right around 50-60%. Especially in the evening hours.

wis (WIS)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

FIRST ALERT Weather Day Tonight: Lows are in the mid 50s with an 80% chance of storms.

Saturday: Plentiful sun with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: A great deal of sunshine as highs will top out in the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with likely highs into the to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies with lows in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 60s.

Thursday: Much cooler with lows in the mid 40s and highs reach the upper 50s. Chance of rain is 50%.

wis (WIS)

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.