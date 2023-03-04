SkyView
Fire department K-9 dies during search and rescue mission

Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown...
Authorities say a K-9 named Balko died Friday night while conducting a search inside a downtown St. Louis building.(St. Louis Fire Department)
By Lucas Sellem and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - First responders in Missouri say one of their search and rescue team members has died.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported a K-9 from its search and rescue unit died on Friday night.

Officials said the K-9, named Balko, tragically died while performing a search at the Railway Exchange Building in downtown St. Louis.

The fire department said it is with “profound sadness” it announces Balko’s death.

According to authorities, Balko was 6 years old. He is credited with working on several searches, including a large building fire in January in the St. Louis area.

“Rest easy, Balko. We’ll take it from here,” the department shared on social media.

Authorities did not release any further immediate information.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

