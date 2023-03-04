SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Father, son found dead inside Anderson Co. business, suspect in custody

A suspect is in custody after two people were found dead inside a business in Anderson County
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 8:18 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect is in custody after two people were found dead inside an Anderson County business Friday night.

Deputies said they responded to Los Amigos Auto Sales along Highway 29 in Williamston just after 7:00 p.m. for a welfare call after someone reported that the business owner didn’t show up for a sale.

According to deputies, they arrived at the business and found two people dead inside. They added that the victims were a father and son.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as 53-year-old Ernesto Blanco and 23-year-old Kevin Ernesto Blanco.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were able to gather enough evidence at the scene and track the suspect, Shamacus Tyrel Adams, and his vehicle in Greenville on Friday night.

Deputies said Adams is facing two counts of murder, one count of armed robbery and one count of a possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Later on, Friday night, deputies confirmed that a suspect had been taken into custody for the shooting.

They said they plan to release more information about the suspect on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Friday morning after six weeks of trials.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison, lawyers plan to appeal
The SC Department of Corrections published an updated mug photo of Alex Murdaugh after his...
What comes next for Murdaugh after sentencing?
Judge Clifton Newman looks at the prosecution during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the...
Judge Newman tells Murdaugh at sentencing, “I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you’re attempting to go to sleep”
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Blythewood is receiving a $2 billion investment.
McMaster announces Blythewood selected for $2 billion investment, thousands of jobs
South Carolina State University
Shooting on campus injures student at SC State

Latest News

Over 30 girls find their prom dresses on Saturday inside of Church House of Ministries...
Free prom closet focuses on making girls feel beautiful
Danny Murdaugh talks about life, outside the Colleton County Courthouse during Alex Murdaugh's...
After Murdaugh trial ‘circus,’ Walterboro welcomes normality
Fans gathered
Fans show support as Gamecocks prepare to play Ole Miss in SEC Tournament
Friday Night Smackdown is coming to the Midlands.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to Columbia
Chris Rock has a new stand-up special.
Chris Rock to finally have his say in new stand-up special