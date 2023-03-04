SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Dog gets adopted within hours after being found in trash bin, animal shelter says

Officials in Arizona say a dog named Dumpling has found her forever home after being abandoned.
Officials in Arizona say a dog named Dumpling has found her forever home after being abandoned.(Maricopa County Animal Shelter)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 2:52 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - A dog that was found abandoned in a trash bin outside of an animal shelter in Arizona has been adopted.

On Thursday, Maricopa County Animal Care & Control shared on social media that an employee found a pug in a trash bin near the shelter that morning. The worker said he thought someone was donating blankets but upon looking further he noticed a dog inside.

According to the shelter, the team made contact with the person who left the pup, but they ignored their requests and ultimately took off.

The shelter team named the pug Dumpling and said she was eating well once in their care while being happy, energetic and available to adopt.

“This pug pup immediately won over everyone’s hearts!” the shelter team shared.

Officials with the animal shelter updated their post just a few hours later sharing that Dumpling had found her new home after being adopted.

The team also reminded residents that there are plenty of resources to help with taking care of a pet and that animal neglect and abandonment are considered a felony.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Friday morning after six weeks of trials.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison, lawyers plan to appeal
The SC Department of Corrections published an updated mug photo of Alex Murdaugh after his...
What comes next for Murdaugh after sentencing?
Judge Clifton Newman looks at the prosecution during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the...
Judge Newman tells Murdaugh at sentencing, “I know you have to see Paul and Maggie during the nighttime when you’re attempting to go to sleep”
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Blythewood is receiving a $2 billion investment.
McMaster announces Blythewood selected for $2 billion investment, thousands of jobs
South Carolina State University
Shooting on campus injures student at SC State

Latest News

Severe storms to bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
Heavy snow slams Northeast; storm cleanup begins in South
Friday Night Smackdown is coming to the Midlands.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown coming to Columbia
FILE - Democratic presidential candidate Marianne Williamson speaks at the Faith, Politics and...
Marianne Williamson opens long shot 2024 challenge to Biden
Severe storms bring snow to the Northeast. (PAUL SOLO via CNN Newsource)
At least 10 dead as severe storms move towards the Northeast