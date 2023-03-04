SkyView
Clemson Defeats No. 23 Gamecocks 5-2

Clemson baseball
Clemson baseball
By Clemson Athletics
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 12:44 AM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
CLEMSON, S.C. - Austin Gordon, Jackson Lindley and Casey Tallent combined to limit No. 23 South Carolina to two runs on seven hits in Clemson’s 5-2 victory at Doug Kingsmore Stadium on Friday night. The Tigers, who took a 1-0 lead in the series and won their fifth game in a row in the rivalry series dating to 2021, improved to 5-4 on the season, while the Gamecocks dropped to 9-1.

Lindley (1-1) earned the win by pitching 2.1 effective innings in relief with three strikeouts. Gordon pitched 4.2 strong innings in a starting role, allowing three hits, no runs and no walks with two strikeouts. Gamecock starter Will Sanders (1-1) suffered the loss, as he yielded nine hits, five runs (four earned) and one walk with nine strikeouts in 6.0 innings pitched.

Cooper Ingle led off the first inning with a home run, his third of the year, on the first pitch, then back-to-back one-out doubles by Blake Wright and Cam Cannarella plated another run in the frame. The Tigers took advantage of an error in the second inning to score a run, then they scored another run in the third inning after Cannarella’s second double of the game to take a 4-0 lead.

Gavin Abrams blasted a pinch-hit, solo home run in the sixth inning, the first of his career, then the Gamecocks scored a run in the seventh inning.

The series continues Saturday at Fluor Field in Greenville at 1 p.m. on SEC Network+. Clemson is the designated visiting team and occupies the third-base dugout.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

