What comes next for Murdaugh after sentencing?

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - On Friday, March 3rd Alex Murdaugh was sentenced to concurrent life sentences in prison for the murders of his wife and son.

The former Lowcountry attorney’s trial took six weeks and captured the attention of people across the country. Murdaugh’s legal team said they intend to file an appeal within 10 days.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said Murdaugh will be processed into the Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia.

As part of intake, he will undergo medical and mental health tests. The department said additional background and educational assessments will be made.

The next step in the process for all inmates involves evaluating the results and screenings and looking at what type of crimes and sentencing they have. This helps determine what level of custody and what prison they’re assigned to.

The process takes roughly 45 days. SCDC said Murdaugh will be sent to a maximum security facility because of his life sentence.

