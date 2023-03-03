SkyView
Shanquella Robinson’s family calls for ‘diplomatic intervention’ in death investigation

It’s been four months since the Charlotte native was found dead in Cabo, Mexico.
The Robinson family and its attorneys traveled to Washington, D.C. on Friday in a continued search for answers.
By Brandon Hamilton and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:22 AM EST
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBTV) – On Friday morning, the name Shanquella Robinson was heard in Washington, D.C.

It’s been four months since the Charlotte native was found dead in Cabo, Mexico. WBTV has been following the story from the very beginning.

The next step was a news conference, as Robinson’s family, national activists and their attorney met at the nation’s capital to push what they’re calling “diplomatic intervention.”

National activist and attorney Ben Crump participated in the news conference. Their message: get top politicians such as President Joe Biden to publicly acknowledge the case to put pressure on the investigation.

“It’s time for our government to kind of do their part so that the people who are responsible for this crime can be brought to justice,” family attorney Sue-Ann Robinson said earlier this week.

Mexican authorities claim they’re waiting on the U.S. government to extradite an unnamed person in connection to Robinson’s death. The FBI’s independent investigation is ongoing.

Watch continuing live coverage here:

