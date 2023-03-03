SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Prosecutor charges teen with murder; accused in crash that killed 9-year-old

Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at...
Investigators said Zachary Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.(ky3)
By KY3 Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NIXA, Mo. (KY3/Gray News) – A teenager in Missouri was charged with murder for a deadly high-speed crash that killed a 9-year-old boy in July 2022.

The Christian County prosecutor charged Zachary Fargo on Wednesday with second-degree murder, assault and resisting arrest resulting in death, KY3 reported.

The crash killed Alex Finley, a fourth-grade student at John Thomas School of Discovery.

Investigators said Fargo was running from a Christian County deputy, driving 117 mph at the time of the crash.

They said he failed to stop at a red light, causing him to slam into a van.

The driver and another passenger in the van suffered serious injuries.

Copyright 2023 KY3 via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the guilty verdict is read in court.
Day 28: Murdaugh found guilty on all charges, sentencing scheduled
Bomb threat downtown Columbia
Suspect arrested in Columbia parking garage bomb threat
Olivia Michelle Murray, 25
LR5 teacher aide charged with cruelty to children after duct-taping student to chair, police say
Body discovered in Richland County
Deputies discover body near wooded area in Richland County
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FRIDAY: Gusty winds up to 40 mph and a few storms possible

Latest News

Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, an Ohio native, who is set to receive the Medal of Honor for his...
LIVE: After decades, Black Vietnam vet at last getting his due: Medal of Honor
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Blythewood is receiving a $2 billion investment.
McMaster announces Blythewood selected for $2 billion investment, thousands of jobs
Friday forecast
Closures due to possible severe weather
Ellen Gilland arrived on a walker during her court appearance at the Volusia County court.
Judge sets bond for 76-year-old woman accused of killing terminally ill husband