Nikki Haley making campaign stop in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley will make her way to the Grand Strand as part of her campaign for president.

Haley’s campaign announced Friday that a rally will be held on March 13 at Horry-Georgetown Techincal College’s Grand Strand campus in Myrtle Beach.

Doors open at 5 p.m. with the event beginning an hour later.

The former governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations announced her candidacy last month and has since made stops in New Hampshire and Iowa.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.