McMaster announces Blythewood selected for $2 billion investment, thousands of jobs

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Blythewood is receiving a $2 billion investment.
Gov. Henry McMaster announced Blythewood is receiving a $2 billion investment.(Gov. McMaster's office)
By Nevin Smith
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - A multi-billion dollar investment is coming to the Blythewood area.

The Scout Motors plant will be located off I-77 in Blythewood.
The Scout Motors plant will be located off I-77 in Blythewood.(Richland County Economic Development)

Friday Gov. Henry McMaster announced Scout Motors has selected the area as the site for a manufacturing plant. The $2 billion investment will create a manufacturing facility and an estimated 4,000 jobs.

The company will build electric trucks and other vehicles at the site located off I-77. The Blythewood Industrial Site is around 1,600 acres, and the estimated size of the plant will occupy 1,100.

Production of vehicles is expected to begin at the end of 2026. Once at full capacity, the plant is expected to create 200,000 vehicles per year.

“Scout Motors will provide thousands of South Carolinians with previously unimagined opportunities and prosperity for generations to come,” said McMaster.

“Richland County has spent years laying the groundwork for today’s historic announcement, and we are thrilled that Scout shares our view that this area is the ideal location for a world-class company to plant its flag,” said Jeff Ruble, Director of the Richland County Economic Development Office.

Organizers said the state and county plan to add investments to roads and infrastructure in the region to support the project.

Additional funding from the county is planned to upgrade the Blythewood Fire Station. An incentive package from the county includes stipends for future Scout employees to help support childcare. The package is scheduled for a third reading on March 21.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickemann said, “This is what collaboration looks like.”

Bryan S. Franklin, the Mayor of the town of Blythewood said, “This historic investment will bring thousands of jobs, economic growth and opportunity to our local community. We are honored to have been selected for this exciting new venture. We look forward to working closely with our partners, community members and other stakeholders to ensure the success of this project and to build a bright future for our town and our region.”

