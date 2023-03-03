Gamecocks face Razorbacks in the quarterfinals of SEC Tournament

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The undefeated University of South Carolina Gamecocks open their SEC tournament play against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Game information

Who : No. 8 Arkansas (21-11, 7-9 SEC) vs No. 1 South Carolina (29-0, 16-0 SEC)

Where : Bon Secours Wellness Arena (15,951) in Greenville, S.C.

When : 12 p.m. Friday

TV : SEC Network

Stream : via ESPN app/ESPN.com

The Gamecocks have aspirations to win back-to-back national championships. It continues in their contest against the Razorbacks who are currently on the bubble in getting to the big dance.

In the January 2023 matchup, South Carolina dominated Arkansas for a 92-46 victory behind Aliyah Boston who had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Zia Cooke who led the team in scoring with 24 points.

At this game, Boston broke the double-double record, previously held for 40 years by Spartanburg native and South Carolina Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Sheila Foster.

It's 𝙎𝙀𝘾 𝙏𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙢𝙚𝙣𝙩 𝙜𝙖𝙢𝙚 𝙙𝙖𝙮!!! pic.twitter.com/RtWGBmopSh — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 3, 2023

The key to victory for the Gamecocks will be paint production, since the arrival of the 2019 class, the team has scored 53.5% of their points in the paint since the start of the 2019-20 season.

During the 2022-2023 season, South Carolina posts 44.8 points per game in the paint, accounting for 55.0% of their offense.

The game against the Gamecocks is a do-or-die scenario for the Razorbacks, according to ESPN bracketology, Arkansas is one of the “First Four Out” for the NCAA tournament with a 7-9 conference record.

Just getting a feel for it today pic.twitter.com/0GrAMcrXoc — South Carolina Women's Basketball (@GamecockWBB) March 2, 2023

The 85-74 win against Missouri in the opening round of the tournament has kept the Razorbacks’ NCAA tournament hopes alive, however, South Carolina is looking forward to shutting that door.

