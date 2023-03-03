SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Gamecocks face Razorbacks in the quarterfinals of SEC Tournament

South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) drives against Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger...
South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) drives against Arkansas guard Saylor Poffenbarger during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in Columbia, S.C., Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023.((AP Photo/Nell Redmond))
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 10:16 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WIS) - The undefeated University of South Carolina Gamecocks open their SEC tournament play against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

Game information

Who: No. 8 Arkansas (21-11, 7-9 SEC) vs No. 1 South Carolina (29-0, 16-0 SEC)

Where: Bon Secours Wellness Arena (15,951) in Greenville, S.C.

When: 12 p.m. Friday

TV: SEC Network

Stream: via ESPN app/ESPN.com

The Gamecocks have aspirations to win back-to-back national championships. It continues in their contest against the Razorbacks who are currently on the bubble in getting to the big dance.

In the January 2023 matchup, South Carolina dominated Arkansas for a 92-46 victory behind Aliyah Boston who had a double-double with 13 points and 14 rebounds, and Zia Cooke who led the team in scoring with 24 points.

At this game, Boston broke the double-double record, previously held for 40 years by Spartanburg native and South Carolina Women’s Basketball Hall of Famer Sheila Foster.

The key to victory for the Gamecocks will be paint production, since the arrival of the 2019 class, the team has scored 53.5% of their points in the paint since the start of the 2019-20 season.

During the 2022-2023 season, South Carolina posts 44.8 points per game in the paint, accounting for 55.0% of their offense.

The game against the Gamecocks is a do-or-die scenario for the Razorbacks, according to ESPN bracketology, Arkansas is one of the “First Four Out” for the NCAA tournament with a 7-9 conference record.

The 85-74 win against Missouri in the opening round of the tournament has kept the Razorbacks’ NCAA tournament hopes alive, however, South Carolina is looking forward to shutting that door.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the guilty verdict is read in court.
Day 28: Murdaugh found guilty on all charges, sentencing scheduled
Bomb threat downtown Columbia
Suspect arrested in Columbia parking garage bomb threat
Olivia Michelle Murray, 25
LR5 teacher aide charged with cruelty to children after duct-taping student to chair, police say
Body discovered in Richland County
Deputies discover body near wooded area in Richland County
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FRIDAY: Gusty winds up to 40 mph and a few storms possible

Latest News

Gamecocks mbb on the court during February 23, 2023 game against Alabama.
Moore scores 20, Mississippi St. beats S. Carolina 74-68
South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) high fives head coach Lamont Paris, left, during...
Gamecocks men take on Mississippi State Bulldogs
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston takes a selfie photo for fans after South Carolina...
Showdown looms for South Carolina, LSU at SEC Tournament
South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) shoots against Georgia forward Malury Bates (22)...
USC sweeps SEC postseason awards