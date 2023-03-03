Furry Friend Friday - Chipper

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Chipper is a 5-year-old Dachshund/Jack Russell mix up for adoption at Pawmetto Lifeline. He was rescued from a hoarding situation.

Chipper is a smaller medium sized dog, around 20 pounds. Chipper is a total sweetheart! He loves to cuddle on the couch and sleep right up next to you in bed. He is affectionate and a total lap dog. Chipper loves to go on walks with his foster mom and is really great on a leash. He is very well behaved and doesn’t chew or mess up the house. Chipper is also fully potty trained. He has a very calm energy about him. Chipper has done well with other dogs.

Chipper does have some medical concerns due to lack of care in his earlier life and genetics. He was diagnosed with a heart murmur. Chipper needs a quiet home with a reduced activity level which is easy for him because he is a mellow guy.

Chipper is currently residing in one of our amazing foster homes. If you would like to meet Chipper, please complete an adoption application online at www.pawmettolifeline.org

