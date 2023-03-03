FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winds pick up later today with evening storm chances!

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Winds will ramp up later today before a cold front brings us a quick burst of storms into the evening!

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

Today is a FIRST ALERT Weather Day with winds gusting up to 40 mph and the potential of a few strong storms this evening.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has most of our viewing area in a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5) for severe weather later today.

A lake wind advisory is in effect as well from this afternoon through early tomorrow morning.

Both Saturday and Sunday will have sunshine and comfortable highs in the low to mid-70s. Wooo!

More of that dryness will hang on into the early goings of next week’s work week.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

Today will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential strong winds up to 40 mph, and the chance of a couple late day/evening strong to severe storms.

The Storm Prediction Center has downgraded most of the Midlands to a marginal risk (level 1 out of 5 chance of severe weather). The reason for this is because the storms will likely not reach our region until after sundown, and the potential for stronger storms will be lessened.

Here in the Midlands we expected the line of storms to move through from about 6-7pm to the west, moving out to the east by 11pm or so.

For Saturday we will start out in the low to mid 50s as cooler air filters in behind the cold front and skies clear up. Highs will warm up to the mid-70s Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies, as high pressure builds from the northwest.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs in the low 70s, as sunshine wins the day again easily.

We have sunshine with warming temperatures to start next week off too, with highs in the upper 70s Monday, to near 80 Tuesday afternoon.

Following more clouds on Tuesday, an unsettled weather pattern will move in towards the middle to end of next week, with slight rain chances possible Wednesday through Friday. Highs will take a tumble as well, dipping back near 60 as soon as Thursday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

First Alert Weather Day Today: Windy afternoon with scattered showers/storms during the evening. Windy gusts up to 40 mph. Highs in the low 80s.

Saturday: Plentiful sun with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: A great deal of sunshine as highs will top out in the low 70s.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with likely highs into the to upper 70s.

Tuesday: Mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80. A stray shower can’t be ruled out.

Wednesday: Clouds increasing with the chance for a few showers. Highs fall to the upper 60s.

