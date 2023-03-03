SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Deputy dies after suddenly feeling ill during basic training, sheriff’s office says

Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.
Officials say Vanderburgh County Deputy Asson Hacker died after becoming ill during training.(Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office)
By WFIE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 10:26 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - Indiana authorities say a deputy has died after becoming ill during training on Thursday.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says its team is mourning the loss of 33-year-old Deputy Asson Hacker.

WFIE reports that Hacker was participating in training when he fell ill and was rushed to the hospital by the Evansville Police Department.

The sheriff’s office said the 33-year-old died despite the lifesaving efforts of the hospital staff as he never regained consciousness.

Hacker joined the sheriff’s office in December of 2022 and was completing his tier one basic training, authorities said.

According to Vanderburgh County officials, he leaves behind a wife and three young children.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Noah Robinson thanked fellow law enforcement agencies for their support during this difficult time. He asked everyone to keep the Hacker family in their thoughts and prayers.

Authorities said additional details will be released in the coming days.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the guilty verdict is read in court.
Day 28: Murdaugh found guilty on all charges, sentencing scheduled
Day 27 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The state makes its closing argument in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial
Bomb threat downtown Columbia
Suspect arrested in Columbia parking garage bomb threat
Olivia Michelle Murray, 25
LR5 teacher aide charged with cruelty to children after duct-taping student to chair, police say
DHEC is investigating reports of Legionnaire's disease at the facility.
DHEC investigating multiple cases of Legionnaires’ Disease linked to Midlands nursing home

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles
Some South Congaree mobile home renters undergo town-mandated move-out
Some South Congaree mobile home renters undergo town-mandated move-out
The City of Columbia is experiencing an overflow of sanitary sewer near 719 Delverton Drive in...
Areas in Richland County experience overflow of sanitary sewer
A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Detectives seek motive in fatal California school stabbing
A Santa Rosa high school is closed for the rest of the week after a deadly stabbing.
Fatal stabbing at California school raises questions on safety