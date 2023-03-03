SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Closures due to possible severe weather

Friday forecast
Friday forecast(WIS First Alert Weather)
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:30 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Midlands may be expecting possible severe weather on March 3.

RELATED / FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Winds pick up later today with evening storm chances!

WIS has compiled a list of closures and will continue to add as we learn about more closures:

Richland One: Due to possible severe weather, Richland One has canceled all athletics events that were scheduled for the night of March 3.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the guilty verdict is read in court.
Day 28: Murdaugh found guilty on all charges, sentencing scheduled
Bomb threat downtown Columbia
Suspect arrested in Columbia parking garage bomb threat
Olivia Michelle Murray, 25
LR5 teacher aide charged with cruelty to children after duct-taping student to chair, police say
Body discovered in Richland County
Deputies discover body near wooded area in Richland County
WIS
FIRST ALERT WEATHER FRIDAY: Gusty winds up to 40 mph and a few storms possible

Latest News

Gov. Henry McMaster announced Blythewood is receiving a $2 billion investment.
McMaster announces Blythewood selected for $2 billion investment, thousands of jobs
Murdaugh defense team speaks after sentencing
Murdaugh defense team speaks after sentencing
South Carolina State University
Shooting on campus injures student at SC State
Alex Murdaugh was sentenced Friday morning after six weeks of trials.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison