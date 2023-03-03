SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

California Sen. Dianne Feinstein hospitalized with shingles

FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership...
FILE - Sen. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., arrives for the Senate Democratic Caucus leadership election at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein — the oldest member of Congress — disclosed Thursday that she has been hospitalized in San Francisco and is being treated for a case of shingles.

The six-term senator, who turns 90 in June, said in a three-sentence statement released by her office that she was diagnosed last month and expects to make a full recovery.

“I hope to return to the Senate later this month,” she said.

According to the Mayo Clinic website, shingles is a viral infection that causes a painful rash, which can occur anywhere on the body. It isn’t life-threatening.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, recently announced she would not seek reelection in 2024. The senator has faced questions in recent years about her cognitive health and memory, though she has defended her effectiveness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the guilty verdict is read in court.
Day 28: Murdaugh found guilty on all charges, sentencing scheduled
Day 27 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The state makes its closing argument in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial
Bomb threat downtown Columbia
Suspect arrested in Columbia parking garage bomb threat
Olivia Michelle Murray, 25
LR5 teacher aide charged with cruelty to children after duct-taping student to chair, police say
DHEC is investigating reports of Legionnaire's disease at the facility.
DHEC investigating multiple cases of Legionnaires’ Disease linked to Midlands nursing home

Latest News

Detroit Mercy Titans guard Antoine Davis, right, looks to shoot while guarded by Youngstown...
Antoine Davis falls short in bid to break Maravich’s scoring mark
A Ukrainian self-propelled artillery vehicle fires on the frontline, Donetsk region, Ukraine,...
US to send more ammo, folding armored bridges to Ukraine
Some South Congaree mobile home renters undergo town-mandated move-out
Some South Congaree mobile home renters undergo town-mandated move-out
The City of Columbia is experiencing an overflow of sanitary sewer near 719 Delverton Drive in...
Areas in Richland County experience overflow of sanitary sewer