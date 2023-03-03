Areas in Richland County experience overflow of sanitary sewer

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is experiencing an overflow of sanitary sewer near 719 Delverton Drive in Richland County.

Columbia Water crews confirmed the overflow happened at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and said a blockage in the gravity sewer appears to be causing the overflow of the occurred sanitary sewer.

Officials said the sewage leak is likely contaminated near Crane Creek.

Crews are on site working to resolve the issue.

