SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

Areas in Richland County experience overflow of sanitary sewer

The City of Columbia is experiencing an overflow of sanitary sewer near 719 Delverton Drive in...
The City of Columbia is experiencing an overflow of sanitary sewer near 719 Delverton Drive in Richland County.(Image used with permission by WIS)
By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:01 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The City of Columbia is experiencing an overflow of sanitary sewer near 719 Delverton Drive in Richland County.

Columbia Water crews confirmed the overflow happened at 9:15 a.m. on Thursday and said a blockage in the gravity sewer appears to be causing the overflow of the occurred sanitary sewer.

Officials said the sewage leak is likely contaminated near Crane Creek.

Crews are on site working to resolve the issue.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alex Murdaugh listens as the guilty verdict is read in court.
Day 28: Murdaugh found guilty on all charges, sentencing scheduled
Day 27 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The state makes its closing argument in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial
Bomb threat downtown Columbia
Suspect arrested in Columbia parking garage bomb threat
Olivia Michelle Murray, 25
LR5 teacher aide charged with cruelty to children after duct-taping student to chair, police say
DHEC is investigating reports of Legionnaire's disease at the facility.
DHEC investigating multiple cases of Legionnaires’ Disease linked to Midlands nursing home

Latest News

Some South Congaree mobile home renters undergo town-mandated move-out
Some South Congaree mobile home renters undergo town-mandated move-out
City-wide surveillance system coming to Newberry
City-wide surveillance system coming to Newberry
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
S.C. lawmakers call for impeachment inquiry after comptroller general’s $3.5B error
S.C. lawmakers call for impeachment inquiry after comptroller general’s $3.5B error