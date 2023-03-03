SkyView
1 dies after RV crash in Orangeburg Co.

It happened at 4:25 p.m. on Feb.25 on I-95 near mile maker 93. That is just outside of the...
It happened at 4:25 p.m. on Feb.25 on I-95 near mile maker 93. That is just outside of the Holly Hill area.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says an RV driver died from their injuries in a late February crash.

It happened at 4:25 p.m. on Feb. 25 on I-95 near mile maker 93. That is just outside of the Holly Hill area.

A 2018 RV was traveling north on the interstate. The vehicle then drove off the right side of the road and hit a tree, according to Cpl. Tyler Tidwell.

Four people were taken to the hospital, including the driver who would later die, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

