Some South Congaree mobile home renters undergo town-mandated move-out

SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. (WIS) - Thursday was move-out day for mobile home renters across South Congaree.

Renters living in Cactus Court, Genesis Circle, Sana Circle and Ciera Circle had to leave by the end of March 2 as a result of their highly-scrutinized landlord’s business licenses being pulled by the town.

Naomi Halter owns the parks and some of her properties were cited for violating town codes and being a drain on town resources. In August 2022 the town revoked her business licenses and she appealed.

The town council denied the appeal in November but gave the renters an extra three months (until March 2) to vacate the properties.

WIS found moving trucks and packed vans at the parks on Thursday as last-second transitions were underway.

Genesis Circle renter Dakyja Harris said she and her sons were packed up and preparing to move to a new apartment. She said she welcomes a move to better conditions, but regrets the loss of the community.

“We grew a family in this park. I can’t name one trailer out here that we don’t know,” she said.

Her neighbors Chad Mivens and Randy Jackson weren’t as fortunate, telling WIS they were moving to a hotel but did not yet have a permanent plan for relocation.

They both said there wasn’t enough time to move and secure housing.

“People don’t really have that much time to be moving like that,” Jackson said.

Sana Circle renter Tonia Jackson said she is not moving because she still does not have anywhere to go.

Halter’s attorney Will Edwards informed WIS that residents who remain will be subject to eviction cases which could result in Lexington County Sheriff’s Deputies evicting them.

Jackson said she’s prepared to deal with what may come.

“How do you sleep at night knowing that you finna put somebody out in a situation that was not our fault? How do you sleep at night? How do you find it in your conscious to put somebody out and you ain’t make sure they’ve got nowhere to go?” she said.

South Congaree Mayor Cindy Campbell said she would not change how the town handled Halter or her properties. She said tenants need to leverage the state law to their advantage.

“People need to be educated in the landlord-tenant act, they need to know the law, what’s legal for them and what laws protect them. They need to know their rights, they should not be taken advantage of, no one should,” she said.

Edwards said the mobile homes on the properties will be demolished, sold, or moved out of town.

