Police evacuating downtown Columbia parking garages after bomb threat

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising people to avoid an area of downtown Columbia due to a bomb threat.

Officers said they are evacuating parking garages at the 1300 block of Taylor & Sumter & Marion & Hampton after someone called in the threat.

The bomb squad determined there was no explosive device at the parking garages. Officers will soon reopen the roads. This story will be updated as more information is released.

