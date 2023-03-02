Man wanted in connection with armed robbery and shooting in Sumter

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that left a man critically injured.

Officers are looking for 26-year-old Ronnie Dashawn Abram after an incident happened on Feb. 7.

Detectives said Abram was one person in a group of armed men who entered a house and shot a 23-year-old resident. Jewelry and other items belonging to a witness were reportedly stolen as the individuals ran from the house detectives added.

The resident was treated at a Columbia hospital and is recovering said investigators.

If you have any information that can help officers locate Abram or identify others involved, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com, or by using the P3 app for Android/Apple devices.

