Man wanted in connection with armed robbery and shooting in Sumter

Ronnie Abram is wanted in connection with a Sumter area armed robbery and shooting
Ronnie Abram is wanted in connection with a Sumter area armed robbery and shooting(Sumter Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SUMTER, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect in connection with an armed robbery and shooting that left a man critically injured.

Officers are looking for 26-year-old Ronnie Dashawn Abram after an incident happened on Feb. 7.

Detectives said Abram was one person in a group of armed men who entered a house and shot a 23-year-old resident. Jewelry and other items belonging to a witness were reportedly stolen as the individuals ran from the house detectives added.

The resident was treated at a Columbia hospital and is recovering said investigators.

If you have any information that can help officers locate Abram or identify others involved, please call the Sumter Police Department at 803-436-2700.

You can also submit an anonymous tip by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, online at P3tips.com, or by using the P3 app for Android/Apple devices.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

