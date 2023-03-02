FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain & storm chances return to the Midlands

CCOLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -

FIRST ALERT HEADLINES

We have most highs in the upper mid-70s today with some isolated showers into the afternoon. Some rumbles of thunder are possible.

FIRST ALERT Weather Day for Friday for winds gusting up to 40mph and the potential of strong spotty storms.

The NWS Storm Prediction Center has South Carolina in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) for severe weather.

Both Saturday and Sunday will come along with sunshine, and highs that will get into the 70s!

More of that dryness will hang on into the early goings of next week’s workweek.

FIRST ALERT SUMMARY

For today we have upper mid-70s for highs while mostly cloudy skies remain. Some isolated showers will be around for the region this afternoon, as rumbles of thunder cannot be completely ruled out.

Tomorrow will be a First Alert Weather Day due to likely strong winds up to 40mph and the chance of severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has a good portion of South Carolina under a level 2 out of 5 “slight” risk of severe weather. A cold front is approaching from the west causing the winds and the potential for showers and storms.

The models aren’t going with much rain activity during the afternoon, but all the elements are there to support storm formation and high winds. Even an isolated tornado remain possible.

For Saturday we have mid-50s in the morning as cooler air filters in behind the cold front and skies clear up. Highs reach the mid-70s Saturday afternoon with mostly sunny skies as high pressure builds from the northwest.

Sunday will be a bit cooler with highs around 70 or so.

Highs reach the mid-70s for the afternoon and skies are still mostly sunny as we look on to Monday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST

Today: Cloudier skies with a few showers & stray storms possible this afternoon. Highs in the upper mid-70s.

First Alert Weather Day Friday: Windy with potential rain & storms for the late afternoon/early evening. Windy with gusts up to 40mph. Highs getting just above 80.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with lows in the mid-50s and highs in the mid-70s.

Sunday: A great deal of sunshine as highs work to get around 70 degrees or just above.

Monday: Mostly sunny skies with highs into the mid-70s.

Tuesday: Clouds increase with a few showers around. Highs around 80.

