Deputies discover body near wooded area in Richland County

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Deputies discovered a body near a wooded area in the town of Blythewood.

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department reports deputies were called to the 100 block of Blythewood Road near the intersection of Blythewood Road and Main Street around 10:45 a.m. on March 2.

Detectives discovered a man’s body near the wood line. Investigators said there were no signs of trauma.

The Richland County Coroner’s Officer will do an autopsy to determine how the man died. WIS will provide updates to this story when more details are available.

