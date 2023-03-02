SkyView
Health U
Soda City Live
Traffic
Work for WIS/Gray TV
Contests
Sponsored

2 young children killed in house fire, officials say

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called to a house fire with people trapped inside.
By 16 News Now and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU/Gray News) - A 3-year-old and a 4-year-old were killed in a house fire early Thursday morning in Michigan, according to officials.

The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety was called just after 3:30 a.m. to a reported house fire with people trapped inside.

Officials said three adults and four children were able to escape the home before first responders arrived. However, WNDU reports two young children were later found dead inside the home.

The identities of the children were not immediately released and autopsies are scheduled.

According to authorities, several people who escaped were taken to the hospital for injuries they suffered.

Officials said the home was severely damaged by the fire and estimated to be a total loss.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WNDU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Day 27 of the Alex Murdaugh murder trial
The state makes its closing argument in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial
Murdaugh defense to present its closing arguments Thursday
Day 28: Murdaugh trial closing arguments wrapped up, jury deliberations begin
DHEC is investigating reports of Legionnaire's disease at the facility.
DHEC investigating multiple cases of Legionnaires’ Disease linked to Midlands nursing home
Alex Murdaugh listens to Dr. Paul McManigal’s testimony during Murdaugh’s trial for murder at...
RECAP: The Murdaugh murder trial, what you need to know before the verdict
wis
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms and wind possible to round out the work week

Latest News

Day 28 Jury sent to deliberate
Betty Rivas fills a mug from a potable water dispenser in her home Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, in...
Communities await first US limits on ‘forever chemicals’
Analysis of Day 28 of Murdaugh trial with attorney Carl B. Grant
Former President Donald Trump speaks at the East Palestine Fire Department as he visits the...
Trump can be sued for Jan. 6 actions, DOJ says