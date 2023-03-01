United For Veterans partnering with Home Works for the Home Works Second Annual Hammer Classic

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - United For Veterans is partnering with Home Works for the second annual Hammer Classic.

The event is on April 28 at the Palmetto State Armory Outdoor Range, 1201 Redmond Mill Road. The event will benefit roofing efforts for South Carolina Veteran homeowners in need on the waiting list.

For Home Works, the average re-roofing cost is around $3,000, and that includes materials for underlayment, shingles, and vent pipe covers (since labor is free via volunteers).

Hammer Classic goal of funding 15 roofs -- ~$50,000 fundraising goal.

You can register a team to participate in the sporting clay tournament or attend for lunch only. Lunch is catered by Hudson’s Smokehouse BBQ and attendees will get to hear about the Home Works mission and enter to win giveaway items and door prizes, including a golf cart. You can register here.

If you cannot attend, you can still donate towards roofing repairs for Veterans.

Home Works is a nonprofit organization providing home repair services to low-income homeowners while mentoring youth in the process. You can learn more about Home Works here.

