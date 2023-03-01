SkyView
Over 50 people arrested in ‘Curbside Crackdown’ narcotics operation

By Mayra Parrilla-Guerrero
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:20 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LEE COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Lee County deputies announced the arrest of more than 50 suspects in a large-scale narcotics operation Tuesday, referred to as “Curbside Crackdown.”

LCSO said narcotic detectives, K9, fugitive warrants, Tactical Narcotics Team, violent crimes, patrol, and members of LCSO’s Special Operations Unit teamed up to begin this operation to focus on and identify street-level narcotics dealers.

Deputies began picking up suspects on Friday, Feb. 24 at 6 a.m. through the weekend.

Deputies say Narcotics Unit and Special Operations Unit served two additional search warrants on houses in North Fort Myers related to this operation. These homes are also related to each other and were located on Pioneer Road and Palm Creek Drive.

During the operation, deputies found and seized eight grams of powder cocaine, 49 grams of crack cocaine, 620 grams of methamphetamines, 497 grams of fentanyl, 8 guns, and over $300,000 in cash.

Additionally, over a thousand grams of fentanyl and methamphetamines were also seized during the investigation.

Investigators said the suspects have previous criminal backgrounds. Prior charges include cocaine possession, possession of controlled substances, burglary, armed robbery, firing a gun into a dwelling, and numerous convictions for resisting with violence.

Deputies say the suspects were identified through detective work and tips from the community.

