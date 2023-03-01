SkyView
Officers searching for truck in connection with alleged Lexington hit-and-run incident

Lexington police searching for truck in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident.
Lexington police searching for truck in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident.(Lexington Police Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident.

Officers said during the afternoon of February 16, a victim stated she was struck by a truck at North Lake Drive/SC-6 and Round Knob Road.

The truck had the letters “Kountry Boi S#%@” across the windshield in white stickers said investigators.

The driver of the truck fled from the area before officers arrived according to detectives.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the truck or who drives it, please contact Corporal Johnson of the Traffic Safety Unit at 803-359-6260 with information.

