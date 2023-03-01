Officers searching for truck in connection with alleged Lexington hit-and-run incident

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck in connection with an alleged hit-and-run incident.

Officers said during the afternoon of February 16, a victim stated she was struck by a truck at North Lake Drive/SC-6 and Round Knob Road.

LPD needs to identify this truck as it is alleged to have been involved in a hit-and-run collision on the afternoon of February 16, 2023, at North Lake Drive/SC-6 and Round Knob Road.



The victim stated that the truck struck her vehicle from behind while she was stopped in... pic.twitter.com/adUqdsWssq — Lexington Police(SC) (@LexingtonPD) March 1, 2023

The truck had the letters “Kountry Boi S#%@” across the windshield in white stickers said investigators.

The driver of the truck fled from the area before officers arrived according to detectives.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of the truck or who drives it, please contact Corporal Johnson of the Traffic Safety Unit at 803-359-6260 with information.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.