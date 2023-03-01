SkyView
Lexington Co. registered sex offender sentenced for trying to coerce undercover agent posing as minor

Men sentenced to 7 years after committing another offense.
Men sentenced to 7 years after committing another offense.(Lexington County Sheriff's Department)
By Marcus Flowers
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson said a sex offender from Lexington Co. has been convicted after committing another offense.

Michael Dwayne Elkin pleaded guilty on Feb. 28 after an investigation determined Elkin sent a nude image of him to an undercover detective posing as a 12-year-old child.

Investigators said On February 8, 2022, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department received a case referral from law enforcement in Pontiac, Illinois.

An officer in Illinois had been posing undercover as a 12-year-old child on the internet and Elkin reached out to the agent.

After learning that the minor was 12 years old, Elkin sent the undercover agent a nude image of himself. Elkin then requested to see images of the minor’s body and images of her engaging in sexual activity according to investigators.

Deputies with the Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Department obtained the subscriber information for Elkin’s account, leading investigators back to his residence in Lexington Co.

Forensic examiners searched Elkin’s cell phone, locating the images from the illegal conversations.

Judge Carmen Mullen sentenced Elkin to seven years at the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Elkin will receive credit for 2 days in jail and he will be required to continue to register as a sex offender. Elkin was found guilty of attempted dissemination of obscene material to a minor age 12 and under.

