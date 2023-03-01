SkyView
Kershaw Co. continues discussion of $10M project

By Andrew Fancher
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:58 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CAMDEN, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Council is continuing the discussion of a multi-million-dollar recreation park after its second monthly meeting on Tuesday.

The Woodward Park project has been met with controversy on social media after the idea was proposed to the county council on Valentine’s Day, Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

If picked up, the county will begin construction on a 100+ acre, $10 million recreation center on the grounds of Woodward Park, off Chestnut Ferry Road in Camden.

The Health Service District of Kershaw County agreed to provide $2 million of their own assets, on top of $3 million from the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC), as long as Kershaw County agreed to match the proposal with an additional $5 million.

The county was given 90 days to decide on the proposal after a public presentation by the Health District’s Board Chairman, Derial Ogburn.

Those advocating the project told WIS it would be paid for with its travel ball add-on. A travel ball add-on is when traveling sports teams pay-to-play and complete on qualifying fields.

Supporters of the project have added that tourism brought by the sports teams would boost the local economy.

“We’re going to use [travel ball] to our advantage, to help pay for a facility that we’re going to build. The county portion that they have to provide will be offset by tourism that is brought into our community through the travel ball,” said Shane Kirkley, a founding member of Kershaw Families Advocating for Recreational Excellence (KARE).

Those who oppose the project, such as some Kershaw County council members, cite a lack of evidence that travel ball will pay for itself.

“I’ve seen no data. I’ve seen no information backing up their project. All I’ve heard is, ‘we’ll match this and will match that…’ But I’m just not for Woodward Park, it’s just not top of the priority for me right now,” said councilman Jimmy Jones.

Jones told WIS he is not opposed to the recreation center. He confirmed that Kershaw County is actively installing two separate recreation facilities at Larry Doby Complex and Kershaw County West.

The Larry Doby Complex is 1.5 miles from Woodward Park.

“I don’t want people getting hung up on travel ball. Yes… they’re big industries. We have the opportunity here in Kershaw County to build something and let those people come in so our current kids… can have something nice to play on,” concluded Kirkley.

Eleven people signed up to speak on the Woodward Park project during the county council’s public forum on Tuesday.

“I’m not fooled by any of this idiocracy anymore,” said Jeff Mattox, one of the residents who spoke. “The travel baseball people have formed their little KARE group in order to promote this. Because they don’t want to take the personal responsibility of building the park themselves. They wish to rob all of us, to pay for their child’s ‘field of dreams’ that they might get to be a baseball star.”

